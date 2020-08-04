Samsung Galaxy M51 appears on FCC with 25W charging

Samsung will introduce its brand-new Galaxy M series leading pet called Galaxy M51 The gadget was licensed at FCC, with the listing verifying 25 W quickly-charging – 9V at 2.77 A.





Samsung SM-M515 F on FCC

This isn’t the very first time we become aware of the Galaxy M51 – last month a leakage recommended this is the real name of the Galaxy M40 follower rather of Galaxy M41 The phone brings a design number SM-M515 F, which contributes to the verification that Samsung is moving it to an upper tier.

While specifications are not yet understood, earlier reports recommended a Snapdragon 730 chipset, 8GB RAM and Android10 This would put the phone rather near to the Galaxy A71 as far as processing power is worried.

We are yet to see where precisely Samsung will make cuts as the M51 comes from the more cost effective series and will certainly be priced lower than the A71

Via