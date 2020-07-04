Samsung Galaxy M41 is alive, to house a massive 6,800 mAh battery

Just a few weeks ago, a report came out claiming that Samsung has dropped all plans of releasing the Galaxy M41 and M51 is supposed to take its place. However, this info seems to be in discrepancy to the 3C certification that the device cleared on June 28.

According to the 3C listing, the device has is very much alive and kicking and more importantly, reveals a juicy detail about the battery. And by juicy, we mean juicy – 6,800 mAh unit is supposed to power up the unit. A battery with such charge is comparable to the batteries in some big tablets. There’s also a photo of it on the Safety Korea website.









A shot of the specific battery and part of the listing

These small bits could be enough to make us think that Samsung has found a way to solve its OLED supply issue and the device will launch very soon.

