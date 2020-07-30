Samsung Galaxy M31s unveiled with 6.5” AMOLED, quad cameras and 6,000 mAh battery

The extremely popular Galaxy M-series simply got its latest member – state hi to the M31 s. It brings a 6.5-inch Infinity- O sAMOLED panel – a very first for the M-series along with a 25 W charging assistance (with the needed battery charger in package) to top up the enormous 6,000 mAhbattery The phone likewise brings a Gradient style with black and blue tones and includes a side-mounted finger print scanner.

Around the back, we discover the 64- megapixel main Sony IMX682 shooter together with a 12 MP ultrawide snapper and 2 5MP modules – one for macro shots and another for depth information. Samsung has actually likewise brought over its Single Take mode which records as much as 10 pictures and videos with one press of the shutter button. The selfie cam is available in at 32 MP much like on the Galaxy M31

The M31 s likewise operates on the Exynos 9611 chipset and comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage. The 6,000 mAh battery inside can likewise be utilized to power other gizmos thanks to the reverse charging assistance which successfully turns the M31 s into a power bank. On the software application side, we have On eUI core 2.1 on top of Android 10.

The Galaxy M31 s goes on sale beginning August 6. The 6/128 GB trim will retail for INR 20,499 ($273) while the 8/128 GB design will choose INR 22,499($300).