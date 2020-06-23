Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, 6,000mAh Battery Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M31s has been spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification site. The rumoured upcoming smartphone from the Korean giant is anticipated to be a stripped down version of the Samsung Galaxy M31 which was unveiled in India on February. There is no word on if the Samsung Galaxy M31s might debut. The phone was spotted on Geekbench earlier in the day this month with an Exynos 9611 processor. The phone is reported to run on Android 10 and pack 6GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s was spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification site. The listing implies that the Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a 6,000mAh large battery. This is exactly exactly the same capacity found on the Samsung Galaxy M31, of course, if this listing is correct, then Samsung has not made a compromise on battery capacity for the Samsung Galaxy M31s.

The TUV Rheinland listing was spotted by tipster the_tech_guy, and it also confirms that the Samsung Galaxy M31s will support 22.5W fast charging support. Apart from battery capacity and charging speed, nothing else has been unmasked through the certification site.

The Geekbench listing has tipped that the Samsung Galaxy M31s will be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC also it may pack 6GB of RAM. Past leaks indicate that the telephone will offer 128GB of internal storage capacity.

The Galaxy M31s is expected to feature an AMOLED display and become equipped with a quad-camera setup at the trunk, just like the Galaxy M31. Previous reports also hint at a 64-megapixel primary camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched in India in February, priced starting at Rs. 15,999. It is likely that the Samsung Galaxy M31s be priced at a slightly cheaper price. Samsung has made no official statement about the launch of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M31s, but now it is cropping up on a few certification websites, it should launch sometime in the foreseeable future.

