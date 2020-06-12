Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on Geekbench, Exynos 9611 SoC Tipped

Samsung has been actively launching smartphones in India and multiple reports have noticed that there are more phones in the works. One such smartphone could be the Samsung Galaxy M31s that a lot of likely is a successor to the Galaxy M31. The Galaxy M31s has been previously tipped to carry the SM-M317F model number. This upcoming smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench’s internet site tipping more specifications. The model number on Geekbench matches with previous leaks.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Geekbench listing recommendations that the Galaxy M31s will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. This is in accordance with a previous leak that also suggested the presence of 128GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy M31s. The Geekbench listing was first reported by Sammobile.

The fresh leak on Geekbench also indicates that the smartphone will be running Android 10 that most likely will be joined by Samsung’s One UI. The Galaxy M31s has managed to score 347 points and 1,256 in Geekbench 5.2.0’s single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The Galaxy M31s is anticipated to feature an AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup at the trunk, just like the Galaxy M31. Previous reports also hint at a 64-megapixel primary camera.

The Galaxy M31s could pack a large 6,000mAh battery such as the Galaxy M31. It may also support fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Launch and pricing details aren’t known at the moment.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched just a couple months right back, in February this year, and so the Galaxy M31s is unlikely to carry any major differences from its predecessor. We will learn when Samsung makes Galaxy M31s official.