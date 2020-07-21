Samsung Galaxy M31s listed on Google Play Console, Exynos 9611 confirmed

Yesterday we got confirmation on the key specs launch date for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M31s. Now, a Google Play Console listing has appeared and confirms the phone will ship with the Exynos 9611 chipset, 6GB RAM and Android 10.









The rest of the spec sheet features an FHD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display, quad cameras with a 64MP main shooter and a beefy 6,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone will come with 64/128GB storage and is expected to retail around the INR 20,000 mark.

In addition, the upcoming device’s product page has been spotted on Samsung Russia website which further emphasizes the nearing launch date.









