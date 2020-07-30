Samsung Galaxy M31s launched in India, price starts at Rs 19,499

Samsung Galaxy M31 s is now main inIndia It comes in 2 memory variations– 6/128 GB and 8/128 GB and will be readily available at Amazon.in,Samsung com and choose retailers from 12 twelve noon on August 6.

The phone includes a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity- O screen. It includes Widevine L1 accreditation. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC. The phone sports a 64 MP Sony IMX 682 main cam. It is accompanied by a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens + a 5MP macro lens + a 5MP depth sensing unit. On the front lies a 32 MP selfie shooter. It includes Samsung’s “Single Take” function.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 s loads a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25 W quick charging. It includes a Type C 25 W quick battery charger in- box. It includes a gradient style. It includes a side finger print scanner and face unlock. It runs Android 10.

The mobile phone will be readily available on Amazon at Rs 19,499 for the 6/128 GB memory version and Rs 21,499 for the 8/128 GB memory version.

Samsung Galaxy M31 s specs

Display Super Amoled Display1640 cm ( 6.5″) FHD+ Infinity O RAM + ROM 6+128 GB/ 8+128 GB Camera 64 MP Quad Cam with Single Take Back: 64+12 +5 +5 MP

Front: 32 MP SoC Exynos 9611 Upto 2.3 GHz Octa Core Battery 6000 mAh (with 25 W in- box battery charger) Colors Mirage Blue, Mirage Black

Source: Samsung