Samsung Galaxy M31s certification confirms 6,000mAh battery

Samsung is gearing up to to push out a successor to its Galaxy M31 with the adroitly named Galaxy M31s. The upcoming device was already spotted in a Geekbench listing earlier this month and today it appeared in the database of TUV Rheinland. The new certification confirms the key feature of the telephone -its huge 6,000 mAh battery – but sadly includes no other specs.









The Geekbench test run unmasked the phone will come with the exact same Exynos 9611 chipset and 6GB RAM as its predecessor. It will also ship with Android 10 with Samsungs One UI on the top. It remains to be viewed what other tweaks Samsung is bringing but based on past upgrades in the M30 series were likely set for enhanced cameras.

Via