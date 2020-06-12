Samsung Galaxy M31s appears in Geekbench listing

Geekbench is yet again giving us an early on look at a still-unreleased phone, now its the upcoming Samsung M31s midragner which was spotted bearing the SM-M317F model number. As the name suggests it will likely be a slightly updated version of the Galaxy M31 which arrived on the scene in February.









The M31s managed 347 points in the single-core department and 1,256 in the multi-core test. The scorecard also confirms the Exynos 9611 chipset and 6GB RAM. Unsurprisingly the phone is running on Android 10, likely with One UI on top.

The key feature of the M31 was its massive 6,000 mAh battery and it’s likely to be carried over to the M31s. It remains to be seen how many other tweaks Samsung is bringing.

Via