Samsung Galaxy M31 8GB RAM Variant Launching in India Soon, Price Revealed by Company Website

Samsung Galaxy M31 is getting an 8GB RAM mannequin, including to the present 6GB RAM variant that was launched in February. The upcoming 8GB variant has been listed on the Samsung web site with a single storage possibility and in two color variants. The telephone boasts of a quad rear digicam setup and a large 6,000mAh battery. The firm has not shared the precise sale date as of now however the Galaxy M31 is predicted to go on sale in India quickly.

Samsung Galaxy M31 value in India

The Samsung Galaxy M31, as per the corporate website, is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. It comes in two colors specifically, Black and Blue. As of now, it’s unclear when the telephone will go on sale in the nation. We have reached out to Samsung for data on Galaxy M31 8GB RAM mannequin launch date and we’ll replace this report as soon as we hear again.

To recall, the 6GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched in February this yr at Rs. 15,999 for the 64GB storage possibility and at Rs. 16,999 for the 128GB storage mannequin.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M01 shall be launched in India through Flipkart on June 2.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specs

This upcoming Samsung Galaxy M31 variant carries the identical specs because the initially launched 6GB RAM variant with the one distinction being the rise in RAM capability. The dual-SIM (nano) Samsung Galaxy M31 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.zero on high. It encompasses a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Display with a side ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the telephone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC with 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the Galaxy M31 has a quad rear digicam setup that’s headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.Eight lens. There is an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a area of view (FoV) of 123 levels. There can also be a 5-megapixel macro shooter that has an f/2.Four aperture in addition to a 5-megapixel depth digicam with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy M31 has a 32-megapixel digicam on the entrance, housed in the U-shaped notch.

This variant of the telephone comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that’s expandable through microSD card (as much as 512GB). Connectivity choices embody 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The telephone additionally has a fingerprint sensor on the again. The Samsung Galaxy M31 measures 159.2×75.1×8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.

