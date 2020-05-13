Samsung Galaxy M21 now available in Europe at 230

The Samsung Galaxy M21 has actually shown up in numerous nations on the OldContinent Locals will certainly have the ability to purchase the phone online later on today, deliveries will certainly begin in concerning a week.

The variation with 4GB of RAM as well as 64 GB storage space will certainly establish you back $230 That’s the exact same cost as the M20 in 2015. Still, in India the M21 is just INR 13,200, which is $160 (also after the tax obligation walk in April).

Samsung Galaxy M21 in Green, Blue as well as Black

Europe is likewise losing out on the memory upgrade choice, which has 6GB of RAM as well as 128 GB storage space. If you require even more area for documents, at the very least you can utilize the devoted microSD card port.

The Galaxy M21 will certainly be offered via the firm’s main on the internet shop as well as Amazon, plus numerous regional sellers in each nation. If you ‘re in Italy, head over to Samsung orAmazon Spaniards can likewise look atPC Componentes Also right here are web links for the Netherlands, Slovakia ( $240) as well as Ukraine (UAH 6,300).

6,000 mAh battery 48 MP major as well as 8MP ultra vast video cameras

In instance you ignored the phone up until now, the M21 has a 6.4 ” Super AMOLED display (1080 p+), Exynos 9611 chipset (with 4 A73 cores), a substantial 6,000 mAh battery with 15 W quick billing, 48 MP major cam, 8MP ultra vast, a 5MP deepness sensing unit as well as a 20 MP selfie camera. Basically, it’s a Galaxy M31 without the 64 MP major cam or 4K video clip capture yet the cost is $50 reduced.

Source (in Spanish)