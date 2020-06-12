Samsung Galaxy M21 hands-on review

Introduction

The Galaxy M21 is just one more mid-range smartphone from Samsung. If you’re wondering if we have reviewed this before, then you are mostly correct. The Galaxy M21 is basically a variant of the Galaxy M31, which it self was a variant of the Galaxy M30s, both of which we’ve reviewed. So yes, most of us have been here before.

The differences with the Galaxy M21 are minimal and the three phones are borderline identical. The M21 shares your body, display, chipset, and battery with one other two phones. It also shares the memory, storage, and rear cameras with the M30s.

Samsung Galaxy M21 specs

Body: Glass front, polycarbonate right back and side frame

Glass front, polycarbonate right back and side frame Screen: 6.4-inch, 19.5:9, FHD+ (1080 x 2340px), Super AMOLED

6.4-inch, 19.5:9, FHD+ (1080 x 2340px), Super AMOLED Rear camera: Primary 48MP, f/2.0 aperture; Ultra wide-angle: 8MP, f/2.2 aperture; 5MP depth sensor; LIGHT EMITTING DIODE flash; [email protected] video recording

Primary 48MP, f/2.0 aperture; Ultra wide-angle: 8MP, f/2.2 aperture; 5MP depth sensor; LIGHT EMITTING DIODE flash; [email protected] video recording Front camera: 20MP, f/2.2 aperture

20MP, f/2.2 aperture Chipset: Exynos 9611: octa-core CPU (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53), Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

Exynos 9611: octa-core CPU (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53), Mali-G72 MP3 GPU Memory: 4/64GB or 6/128GB UFS 2.1; dedicated microSD slot for up to 1TB expansion

4/64GB or 6/128GB UFS 2.1; dedicated microSD slot for up to 1TB expansion OS: Android 10; Samsung One UI 2

Android 10; Samsung One UI 2 Battery: 6,000mAh, 15W charging

6,000mAh, 15W charging Connectivity: Dual SIM (4G), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, USB-C; 3.5mm audio jack

Dual SIM (4G), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, USB-C; 3.5mm audio jack Misc: Rear-mounted fingerprint reader, FM radio

The Galaxy M31, being the most costly one of the three, has a slightly fancier rear camera setup with a macro lens. All three have different front cameras. You will get the differences between the three phones here.

So, not that much different, then. But let’s visit the next pages to see if there is something that sets the Galaxy M21 apart.