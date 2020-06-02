Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Samsung Galaxy M01 have been launched in India earlier as we speak. The two telephones fall in the finances phase however provide first rate specs for the worth tag. The Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Samsung Galaxy M01, each come in three totally different color choices. If you want to buy one in every of them, learn on to get a face to face comparability of the worth and specs of the Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Samsung Galaxy M01.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant and at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage possibility. It comes in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet color choices. On the opposite hand, the Samsung Galaxy M01 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the one 3GB + 32GB storage possibility. The cellphone comes in Black, Blue, and Red colors. Both the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 are set to go on sale through Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung India eStore, and different main e-retailers.

Both the Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M01 are dual-SIM (nano) appropriate telephones that run Android 10 with One UI 2.Zero on prime. The Galaxy M11 contains a 6.4-inch HD+ (720×1,560 pixels) Infinity-O show with 19.5:9 side ratio. In distinction, the Galaxy M01 has a smaller 5.71-inch HD+ (720×1,560 pixels) TFT Infinity-V show with the identical side ratio. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with as much as 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy M01, however, packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with 3GB of RAM.

In phrases of cameras, there’s a triple rear digital camera setup on the Galaxy M11 that features a 13-megapixel major digital camera sensor with an f/1.Eight lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.Four lens. The cellphone additionally has an 8-megapixel selfie digital camera on the entrance. In comparability, the Galaxy M01 comes with two cameras on the again. The major is a 13-megapixel major sensor with an f/2.2 lens whereas the secondary is a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.Four lens. The cellphone additionally has a 5-megapixel selfie digital camera sensor on the entrance.

For storage, the Samsung Galaxy M11 has as much as 64GB of storage that’s expandable through microSD card (as much as 512GB). The Galaxy M01 comes with 32GB of onboard storage with the identical expandability. Connectivity choices on the Samsung Galaxy M11 embrace 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack whereas the Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy M11 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that helps 15W quick charging in comparison with the 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M01 with no quick charging.