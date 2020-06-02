Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 With 19.5:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 have been launched in India as the newest finances smartphones by the South Korean firm. While the Galaxy M11 comes with a hole-punch show design and encompasses a triple rear digital camera setup, the Galaxy M01 has a waterdrop-style show and contains twin rear cameras. Both telephones run Android 10 together with One UI and have Dolby Atmos assist. The Galaxy M11 debuted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this 12 months. However, that is the primary time Samsung has introduced the Galaxy M01 in its portfolio.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy M01 worth in India

The Samsung Galaxy M11 worth in India begins at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The telephone additionally comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage possibility at Rs. 12,999. Both fashions come in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet color choices. In distinction, the Samsung Galaxy M01 worth is about at Rs. 8,999 for the one, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage possibility. The telephone comes in Black, Blue, and Red color choices. Both the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 might be out there for buy in the nation by way of Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung India eStore, and different main e-retailers beginning 3pm IST right this moment. The two telephones can even go on sale by way of offline shops.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specs

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M11 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.zero on high and encompasses a 6.4-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) Infinity-O Display panel with a 19.5:9 side ratio. Under the hood, the telephone has an octa-core SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM choices. There is the triple rear digital camera setup that features a 13-megapixel main digital camera sensor with an f/1.Eight lens, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.Four lens. The telephone additionally has an 8-megapixel selfie digital camera sensor on the entrance, together with an f/2.zero lens.

In phrases of storage, the Samsung Galaxy M11 has 32GB and 64GB storage choices that each are expandable by way of microSD card (as much as 512GB). Connectivity choices embrace 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone additionally has an array of sensors that embrace an accelerometer, ambient gentle sensor, and a proximity sensor. Furthermore, there’s a fingerprint sensor in the back of the gadget.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 packs a 5,000mAh battery that helps 15W quick charging. Besides, the telephone measures 161.4×76.3×9.0mm and weighs 197 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specs

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M01 additionally runs One UI 2.zero on high of Android 10 and encompasses a 5.71-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display panel with a 19.5:9 side ratio. The telephone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. There is the twin rear digital camera setup that features a 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.Four lens. The telephone additionally has a 5-megapixel selfie digital camera sensor on the entrance, together with an f/2.2 lens.

For storage, the Samsung Galaxy M01 has 32GB of onboard storage that’s expandable by way of microSD card (as much as 512GB). Connectivity choices embrace 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is not a fingerprint sensor on the telephone. Lastly, the handset features a 4,000mAh battery that does not assist quick charging.

