Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Set to Launch in India on June 2, Flipkart Reveals

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 are set to launch in India on June 2, Flipkart revealed by way of a few teasers. The e-commerce web site additionally confirms that each new Samsung telephones will probably be out there for buy shortly after the official launch. The Galaxy M11 was unveiled because the successor to the Galaxy M10 and an improve to the Galaxy M10s in March. The Galaxy M01, on the opposite hand, appears to be a brand new entry-level telephone by the South Korean firm. The teaser on the Flipkart web site provides a glimpse at some specs of the Galaxy M01 in addition to revealing its launch date.

Flipkart has released devoted teasers for the Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 by way of its cellular web site and app that reveal the launch date of each new fashions. The launch will happen at 12pm (midday) IST, as per the teasers.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 worth in India (rumoured)

The teasers posted by Flipkart do not reveal any specific particulars in regards to the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01. However, if we go by an earlier report, the Galaxy M11 will carry a price ticket of Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage mannequin, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage possibility could be out there at Rs. 12,999. The Galaxy M01, on the opposite entrance, is rumoured to be priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specs

Flipkart’s teaser reveals the show and battery particulars of the Samsung Galaxy M11. Nevertheless, we’ve its detailed specs by way of the sooner launch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M11 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) show with a hole-punch design and is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The telephone comes with a triple rear digicam setup that features a 13-megapixel major sensor with an f/1.Eight lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.Four lens. There can also be a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 115 levels and an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the handset affords an 8-megapixel digicam sensor on the entrance together with an f/2.zero lens.

The Galaxy M11 comes with microSD card help to allow storage growth up to 512GB. Connectivity choices on the telephone embody 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS/ A-GPS. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery that helps 15W quick charging.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specs

Samsung is but to element the specs of the Galaxy M01. However, the Flipkart teaser reveals that the telephone comes with a twin rear digicam setup that features a 13-megapixel major sensor. There can also be a 4,000mAh battery. If we have a look at some earlier studies, the Galaxy M01 would include a 5.7-inch HD+ (720×1,560 pixels) show with a waterdrop-style notch and a 19:9 facet ratio. The telephone can also be stated to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It would provide a 5-megapixel selfie digicam.

