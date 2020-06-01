Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 2 Launch

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 telephones are set to launch in India tomorrow. Now, forward of their launch, a Mumbai based mostly retailer has tipped the pricing of the upcoming Samsung telephones together with the storage configurations. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 are presently listed on Flipkart the place the telephones’ restricted {hardware} specs are highlighted. As the names counsel, the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 are the most recent additions to the corporate’s funds M sequence.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy M01 worth in India (anticipated)

According to Manish Khatri of Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the Samsung Galaxy M01 will likely be priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB possibility. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy M11 is claimed to value Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant whereas the telephone may even allegedly come in 4GB + 64GB possibility for the value of Rs. 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01, each will likely be launched tomorrow in India and can go on sale instantly after. Customers residing in containment zones throughout India will be unable to buy the most recent Samsung telephones proudly owning to the coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specs

To recall, Samsung Galaxy M11 made its debut in March and includes a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity O show. It additionally packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Additionally, the telephone comes with a triple rear digicam setup that features a 13-megapixel major sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 115 levels.

Connectivity choices on the telephone embrace 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS/ A-GPS.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specs (anticipated)

On the opposite hand, the Flipkart teaser reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a twin rear digicam setup that features a 13-megapixel major sensor. There can be a 4,000mAh battery. Moreover, an earlier report claims that the Galaxy M01 will pack a 5.7-inch HD+ (720×1,560 pixels) show. The telephone can be mentioned to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

