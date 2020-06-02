Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 will launch in India at the moment at 12pm (midday). The Samsung Galaxy M11 is the follow-up to final 12 months’s Galaxy M10 smartphone, whereas Galaxy M01 looks like a brand new finances cellphone. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M11 was initially unveiled at the tip of March in UAE. The Galaxy M01, nonetheless, is a brand new entry-level cellphone by the South Korean firm and never so much is understood about this new upcoming cellphone, aside from its design and a few specs. Both the telephones will go on sale at the moment itself through Flipkart and offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India (anticipated)

As per a tweet by a Mumbai-based retailer, the Samsung Galaxy M11 is predicted to return in two storage variants. The 3GB + 32GB variant is tipped to be priced at Rs. 10,999 whereas 4GB + 64GB possibility could also be priced at Rs. 12,999. On the opposite hand, the Galaxy M01 is predicted to be priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB possibility. Both the telephones will go on sale at the moment through Flipkart and offline retailers, shortly after they’re launched at 12pm (midday).

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications

From the UAE launch of the Galaxy M11, the specs of the cellphone are already identified. The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M11 includes a 6.4-inch HD+ (720×1,560 pixels) show. It is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with as much as 4GB of RAM. For optics, the Galaxy M11 comes with a triple rear digital camera setup that features a 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.Eight lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.Four lens, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 115 levels and f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.zero lens, housed in a hole-punch situated at the highest left nook of the display screen.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 additionally comes with 32GB of onboard storage that may be expanded through microSD card (as much as 512GB). Connectivity choices on the cellphone embody 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS/A-GPS. There is a 5,000mAh battery that helps 15W quick charging. The Galaxy M11 additionally has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The cellphone measures 161.4×76.3×9.0mm and weighs 197 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Specifications (anticipated)

While not so much is understood concerning the Galaxy M01, the teaser web page on Flipkart reveals the cellphone will include a twin rear digital camera setup that may embody a 13-megapixel main sensor. The selfie digital camera is housed in the notch and the cellphone might be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M01 can be anticipated to return with a 5.7-inch HD+ (720×1,560 pixels) show. It could also be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

