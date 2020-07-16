Samsung Galaxy M01s unveiled with 6.2-inch LCD and Helio P22

Samsung’s latest M-series member is here with the M01s. The device brings a larger 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V LCD on the front and packs the Helio P22 chipset as well as a fingerprint scanner on its back. The rest of the specs are in line with the Galaxy M01 which came out just last month.

The M01s packs a 13MP primary cam alongside a 2MP depth helper on its back while the selfie shooter is 8MP. The phone is offered in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration and runs One UI Core 1.1 on top of Android 9 Pie. The 4,000 mAh battery sadly charges over micro USB.

The Galaxy M01s is available in grey and blue colors and will retail for INR 9,999 ($133). The phone will be available on Samsung’s online and offline stores as well as other online retailers.

