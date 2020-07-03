Samsung Galaxy M01s official support page confirms 3 GB RAM version

The Samsung Galaxy A10s will be rebranded and launched as Galaxy M01s in India, and the local official website has put up the support page of the device. The phone with a model number SM-M017F/DS should come with 3 GB RAM, but it’s in brackets, meaning it is probably not alone version, and there’ll be another with 2 GB, as previous rumors suggested.

Samsung Galaxy A10s

Other specs will likely remain exactly the same – Helio P22 chipset by Mediatek, an HD+ display and the latest Android 10. If the Korean company should indeed be relaunching the Galaxy A10s and not just copying the internals, we’re taking a look at a 6.2” TFT display by having an 8 MP selfie camera, 13 MP + 2 MP main shooters on the back and a relatively big 4,000 mAh battery.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy M01 is attempting to sell for INR8,999 ($120/€107) with similar specs, and we expect the newest Galaxy M01s to stay beneath the INR10,000 ($133/€112) threshold.

