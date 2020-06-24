Samsung Galaxy M01s, Galaxy Watch 3 Spotted on BIS Certification Website: Report

Samsung Galaxy M01s and the Galaxy Watch 3 have been reportedly spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing, suggesting that the smartphone and the smartwatch may possibly launch in India in the future. While the Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to be unveiled at the rumoured August 5 event, the Galaxy M01s comes as a bit of a surprise as the Galaxy M01 premiered in India quite recently, earlier this month. The listing for the smartphone comes with model number SM-M017F/DS, said to be the Galaxy M01s.

The BIS listing for the two devices was spotted (1,2) by known tipster ‘the tech guy’. The listing for the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with model number SM-M017F/DS and will not provide any longer information on the phone, except that it might have a dual-SIM variant. However, GSMArena points out that a phone with exactly the same model number was spotted on a Wi-Fi Alliance listing and on Geekbench. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing shows the telephone comes with Wi-Fi b/g/n and runs Android 9. The Geekbench listing also shows the presence of Android 9, 3GB of RAM, a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, alongside 747 and 3,526 as single and multi-core scores respectively.

To recall, the recently launched Galaxy M01 is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC with 3GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 10 and is priced at Rs. 8,999. It’s surprising to start to see the rumoured Galaxy M01s listed with Android 9.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, three models have been reportedly listed on BIS internet site namely, SM-R845F, SM-R855F, and SM-R850. We know you can find two size variants of the Galaxy Watch 3 – 41mm and 45mm – and both have LTE and non-LTE variants. While this BIS listing does not reveal any more information on smartwatch models, it suggests that they could launch in India soon.

Notably, Samsung has not shared any information on the availability of either of the devices.

