Samsung Galaxy M01s entry-level phone launched in India for Rs 9,999

Samsung has launched an entry-level smartphone in its Galaxy M-lineup. The Galaxy M01s features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is a PLS TFT LCD panel. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 512GB through microSD.

It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Further, it runs on One UI Core 1.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie). The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes in a single variant (3GB+32GB) and is priced at Rs 9999. It will be available across Samsung’s offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.

Samsung Galaxy M01s specifications