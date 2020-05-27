Samsung Galaxy M01 pricing for India leaks, the Galaxy M11 is launching soon too

The Galaxy M01 will soon change into one among Samsungs most reasonably priced telephones, alongside the Galaxy A01. Naturally, it will likely be fairly reasonably priced  the rumored value for India is INR 9,000 for the base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

We dont know if there shall be another variations as this is the one which leaked by means of the Google Play Console. That data pointed to the similar Snapdragon 439 chipset as the A01, but in addition an additional gig of RAM, which means the M-series shall be barely higher geared up.

Samsung Galaxy M11

The extra upscale Samsung Galaxy M11 is additionally anticipated in India, beginning at INR 11,000 for the similar reminiscence configuration. There will even be a 4/64GB choice for INR 13,000.

Previously, the M11 appeared on Samsung.com, particularly the UAE sub-site. There it prices AED 490 (barely lower than the anticipated value in India, however it’s a must to take into account the native taxes). For comparability, the Galaxy M21 (4/64GB) is INR 13,200 in India (after a value lower).

The Samsung Galaxy M01 and M11 are anticipated to launch in India in the first week of June.

