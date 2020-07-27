Samsung Galaxy M01 Core with Android Go launched in India for Rs 5,499

Samsung has launched a brand-new entry-level smart device inIndia The Galaxy M01 Core is based upon Google’s Android Go and comes with a single rear electronic camera. It includes a 5.3-inch HD+ TFT display screen and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 SoC, paired with as much as 2GB of RAM.

As for the optics, the Galaxy M01 Core sports a single, 8-megapixel electronic camera sensing unit at the back, along with an LED flash. There is a 5MP selfie shooter also. It comes with as much as 32 GB of onboard storage. Connectivity choices consist of Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/ n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro- USB, and a 3.5 mm earphone jack. It loads a 3,000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core rate in India is set at Rs 5,499 (~$7350) for the base 1GB RAM + 16 GB storage choice. In contrast, the 2GB RAM + 32 GB storage design brings a cost of Rs 6,499 It comes in Black, Blue, and Red color choices. The handset will be readily available for purchase in the nation through Samsung’s retailers and the Samsung India e-Store along with leading online shops beginning July 29.