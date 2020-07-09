Samsung Galaxy M01 Core confirmed to be renamed Galaxy A01 Core

Samsung restarted their midrange lineup in the exact middle of 2019 with a new batch of Galaxy A and Galaxy M phones. The company started spewing devices left and right, but apparently the creative process can produce only so many phones because the upcoming Galaxy M01 Core isn’t new – it is the Galaxy A01 Core, as with a Google Supported Devices listing.

The Galaxy M01 Core is just a new name for different markets, it holds a a01core designation in to Google’s database, despite having SM-M013F model number. The phone, however, is yet to be released under any name, so we expect to see that will officially be the first.

Specs-wise, we’re likely looking at a 5.14” TFT screen with no notches, just bezels on top and bottom, a Mediatek MT6739WW chipset and 1 GB RAM. The images, leaked earlier, show one camera on the rear and one on the front, also it isn’t unlikely to start to see the back panel being removable to swap the battery and the SIM cards, because it is really a cheaper design than having a unibody smartphone.

Speaking about prices, the Galaxy A01 and the Galaxy M01 go for around €120/$100, so we have to expect even lower tag for the Core variant of the unit.

