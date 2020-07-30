Samsung Galaxy J3 2018 (16GB) J337A – 5.0″ HD Display, Android 8.0, 4G LTE AT&T Unlocked GSM Smartphone (Silver)



The Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) is an easy-to-use smartphone designed for your lifestyle that still fits your budget. Enjoy your videos and photos on the 5-inch HD display. Talk for hours on a single battery charge.(1) Expand the memory up to 400GB via microSD card . INCLUDES: PHONE, CHARGER, USB, USER GUIDE.

16 GB, 2 GB RAM, Expandable memory storage Up to 400GB, Android 8.0

Rear camera: 8 MP with LED flash, 4X digital zoom Live video capture and playback [email protected] HD, Front camera: 5 MP, 2576 x 1932

2G Bands: 1800, 1900, 850, 900, 3G Bands: 2100, 1900, 850, 900, 4G LTE Band: 13(700), 5(850), 4(1700), 3(1800), 2(1900), 7(2600)

Verizon Locked – Works with Verizon only. Item is Discontinued, May not have manufacturer warranty.