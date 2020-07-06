Samsung Galaxy Fold successor to be called Z Fold 2

According to rumors, Samsung will introduce at the least four phones at its Unpacked event on August 5. We’re expecting the Note20 duo, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the successor to the Galaxy Fold. We now get to know the name of the flagship foldable – the Galaxy Z Fold 2.









Galaxy Z Fold 2 design renders

This name change would unite the upcoming foldable with the brand’s other folding phones – the Z Flip under one series. Samsung has been clear with this particular intent because it was confirmed by a company spokesperson within an interview from earlier in 2010. According to the representative, the Z series name would “intuitively communicate the idea of a folding device while delivering a dynamic, youthful feel.”

Another hint at Samsung’s possible naming change policy may be the Galaxy Fold’s US website landing page which displays the Galaxy Z moniker in front of Galaxy Fold in the URL. Only time will tell if this change is will actually happen.







Samsung US Galaxy Fold URL

Rumors and speculations about the Fold’s successor have now been coming in bunches and the consensus is that we’ll see larger screens on both the front and inside alongside modernized cameras and an up to date flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The outside screen is expected to can be found in at 6.23-inches as the folding one on the inside should now occupy 7.7-inches and will likely opt for a punch hole cutout and Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) construction. Earlier today we also came across an inventory which confirms the phone will boast 25W fast wired charging.

