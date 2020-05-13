Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite to cost $1,100, come with S865 and 4G connectivity

Rumor has it that Samsung will drop the beginning value of the Galaxy Fold 2 by $100 in contrast to the primary Fold, however that might nonetheless go away it past the technique of most individuals. A brand new little bit of gossip (coming from Max Weinbach who leaked a ton of Galaxy S20 data) describes a extra reasonably priced Galaxy Fold Lite.

It will begin at $1,100  thats the launch value of the Galaxy S20+ 4G. And this will likely be a 4G cellphone as nicely to hold prices down. The complete factor will likely be a combination new and previous components, comparable to the Galaxy S10 Lite and Word10 Lite. The latest components will likely be from this yr, the oldest from 2018.

But that gainedt be the chipset, which is able to doubtless be a Snapdragon 865, identical to the S20 collection (the unique Fold had an S855). Storage will likely be lower to 256GB, one thing thats rumored for the Fold 2 as nicely.

The authentic Samsung Galaxy Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite is not going to have Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) on its inner display screen, which suggests the picture high quality gainedt be nearly as good as on the Z Flip (UTG doesnt do a lot for scratch safety). Also, the exterior display screen will in all probability be smaller than earlier than (the unique Fold has a 4.6 secondary show).

The chassis of the cellphone will likely be constructed out of aluminum. The exterior will likely be lined with glass with Mirror Black and Mirror Purple shade choices.

Weinbach additionally says that the Galaxy Z Flip with 5G connectivity might also be a lite mannequin. While there are just a few 5G telephones with an S855+ chipset, its not out of the query that this new Flip will get a chipset improve too, identical to the Fold Lite.

