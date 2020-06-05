Samsung Galaxy Fold gets June OTA update with support for 4K @ 60fps from selfie camera

On Wednesday, the Samsung Galaxy Fold started receiving the OTA notification for the June 2020 update with the most recent safety patches from Google. The new construct started arriving to all unlocked worldwide variants (SM-F900F) with a construct quantity F900FXXS3BTE1.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

The changelog mentions some updates to AR Emoji together with a guide modifying instrument and improved recognition of facial expressions. There are new camera options and filters as effectively. AR Zone, Single Take, Pro video, My Filters, Selfie Tone, and Night Timelapse have been added. Theres additionally now an choice to file in both FHS or 4K @ 60fps from the front-facing camera.

The update will take a bit longer earlier than it arrives to the 5G variant of the Galaxy Fold. To manually examine for the update, head to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

