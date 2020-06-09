Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to miss on S-Pen support due to technical limitations

The Samsung Galaxy Fold unveiled this past year is rumored to get yourself a successor on August 5, dubbed Galaxy Fold 2. The Fold 2 was rumored to gain S Pen support, but a fresh report taken from South Korea claims technical limitations avoided that through happening.

The Korean manufacturer has made the decision to take out the S-Pen support on the Galaxy Fold 2 due to durability concerns of the flip screen. The thickness from the Galaxy Note10’s screen which usually supports S-Pen is zero.4mm, however the Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) used on the Galaxy Z Flip and probably to be applied on the particular Fold 2 is zero.03mm slim, which is not really durable sufficient to support the particular S-Pen.

On the upside, the Fold 2 is said to pack the 120Hz screen which is a massive upgrade on the 60Hz display screen of the Galaxy Fold. It will also be bigger than the Fold’s screen and also have a higher quality. This info doesn’t arrive directly from Samsung, though, therefore don’t ponder over it certain at this time.

Additionally, Samsung will be rumored to launch the 256GB version of the Fold 2 together with the particular 512GB model to bring down the starting associated with the collapsible smartphone. We’ll hear read more about the Galaxy Fold 2 as we ” closer to the rumored August five unveiling.

Source (in Korean)