Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to Feature 120Hz Display: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly have a 120Hz display, according to a brand new report. We’ve been hearing rumours about its specifications and features for a few months and the most recent rumour shows that Samsung might use a higher refresh rate for the folding, main display. The outer display is rumoured to have a regular 60Hz panel. Another report echoes earlier in the day rumours about Samsung ditching the plans to support S Pen stylus on the Galaxy Fold 2, supposedly, due to technical reasons.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will most likely make an appearance during the launch of the Galaxy Note 20, if Samsung’s recent earnings call is any indication. Earlier rumours have suggested the Galaxy Fold 2 might have a larger 7.59-inch folding display with 120Hz refresh rate and we have the same report today from South Korean web site ETNews, claiming the presence of a 120Hz panel. The Galaxy Fold 2 most likely wont have an S Pen either, according to TheElec, as [reported] by 9to5Google. The major reason for this is really because Samsung has yet to figure out a foldable glass design that may withstand pressure from the stylus.

The latest rumour hints at an August 5 launch, through an on line Unpacked event. We also needs to expect a far more affordable option, reportedly being called the Galaxy Fold Lite. It’s tipped to have an approximate price of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,800), and would probably have a smaller display and different cameras than the Galaxy Fold 2.

