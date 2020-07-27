Samsung Galaxy Fan Edition to borrow Galaxy S20’s main and ultra-wide cameras

Despite previous reports pointing at Samsung’s brand-new 50 MP ISOCELL GN1 sensing unit for the main electronic camera on the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, or likewise referred to as Galaxy S20 Lite, this brand-new report declares that the electronic camera system will mainly remain the like on the Galaxy S20 and S20+.

We tend to think the most recent leakage as it originates from a trusted source. If it’s proper, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition would borrow the main Sony IMX55, 12 MP sensing unit, which is relatively huge at 1/1.76″ and has 1.8 µm pixels. The 12 MP ultrawide electronic camera from the Galaxy S20 will likewise make a look while the telephoto will likely be 8MP with 3x optical zoom.

This likewise implies that 8K recording will not be readily available since the appropriate S20 phones had a 64 MP sensing unit to allow the mode – 12 MP sensing units simply do not have adequate resolution.

