Samsung Galaxy Buds X pass through the FCC

The Samsung Galaxy Buds X TWS earphones have been certified by the FCC and never a moment too quickly – the new true wireless set will allegedly be unmasked on July 22 (perhaps alongside yet another wearable, the Galaxy Watch3).

The Buds X will measure approximately 26 x 15 x 14 mm and can weigh about 5g. They have been dubbed the “beans” due to their shape – they’re meant to enter your ear rather than stand out like the current Galaxy Buds+.











Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean

The Buds X may also be expected to feature noise cancellation and reportedly target a cost of $140 or so to undercut Apple’s AirPods Pro.

If the rumors of the July 22 unveiling end up being false, you could expect the Galaxy Buds X to engage in the August 5 Unpacked event for the new Galaxy Note20, Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G.

