Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Samsung has been doing the true wireless segment for quite a while now, but took a huge step towards mainstream popularity with last year’s Galaxy Buds. Priced at Rs. 9,990 at launch, the Galaxy Buds took on the Apple AirPods, but fell short when paired with all but modern Samsung smartphones. Massive discounts when buying the Galaxy Buds plus a high-end Samsung smartphone could have driven sales a bit, however the product did not make a huge impact on the segment.

Skip to annually later, and we’ve got the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. The new earphones were unveiled alongside the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones, and will be costing Rs. 13,990 in India (down to Rs. 11,990 for pre-orders). If you’re buying a pair along with a new Galaxy S20 series smartphone, you can get it for as low as Rs. 1,999.

The new true wireless earphones have a little more than the original Galaxy Buds when it comes to features, and promise better performance and battery life aswell. Is the Galaxy Buds+ a capable successor to last year’s Galaxy Buds? Find out inside our review.

The Galaxy Buds+ looks as being similar to its predecessor

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ design and specifications

We were rather pleased with the design of the Samsung Galaxy Buds, so it’s the best thing that Samsung hasn’t changed much in this department. The Galaxy Buds+ wthhold the design and comfort that individuals loved concerning the original Buds, and have three pairs of wings and silicone ear guidelines each. This helped us get a secure and comfortable fit, which made for a good level of passive noise isolation. If you do not like the fit of the wings, there’s also one couple of plain rubber rings you can use in their place.

The Galaxy Buds+ will come in black, white, and blue. The earphones and charging case look just a bit different, with a glossy finish on both instead of the matte finish we saw on the original Galaxy Buds and its own charging case. This, inside our opinion, has made the earphones look a bit better. The charging case is in all different ways the same as before, with an indicator light at the front end and USB Type-C port for charging at the rear. The case can also be charged wirelessly through reverse charging on a smartphone that supports this, or utilizing a Qi wireless charger.

The touch controls on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are intuitive and easy to use for the functions supported. You can get a handle on playback, skip to the next or previous track, and have either what a long-press gesture is going to do. You may use this to regulate volume, helping to make the Galaxy Buds+ one of the few high-end true wireless earphones that support volume adjustment on the earphones themselves.

You get Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, with support for the SBC, AAC, and Samsung’s proprietary Scalable Bluetooth codecs. There’s still no support for the aptX codec, and even though Scalable is known as on par with it, the lack of support for it outside Samsung devices means that you’ll only be capable of getting the best out of these earphones with a current Samsung device.

There are big changes in the drivers and microphones of the Galaxy Buds+; these earphones have a dual dynamic driver system, with a woofer and tweeter on each side to cover the frequency range. You also obtain a total of three microphones on each earbud – two outer ones and something inner one – which are believed to improve performance on voice calls. The sound has been tuned by AKG (a subsidiary of Samsung)..

Battery life on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ sees a big boost, with a more substantial 85mAh battery in all the earbuds, and a slightly bigger 270mAh battery in the charging case. The earbuds are claimed to provide an impressive 11 hours per charge, with the case giving them an individual additional charge. We could actually match these numbers inside our testing; while we’re impressed with the single-charge figure of 11 hours, the entire battery life doesn’t set the Galaxy Buds+ besides most of the competition in this price segment.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app

Although the Galaxy Wearable Android app for the Galaxy Buds was decent, Samsung has improved it somewhat for the Galaxy Buds+. This app works with various Samsung wearable devices. The company in addition has released the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app for iOS, which brings official app support for these earphones to Apple devices.

The app includes a lot of of good use features that individuals saw with the Galaxy Buds, including the equaliser, custom touch controls, the ‘Find My Earbuds’ tool to locate the earphones when in range, and voice readouts of notifications. One big change though may be the ability to start to see the charge amount of the case through the app, which we appreciated.

The charging case could be charged wirelessly

You can also start the ambient sound mode, adjust the intensity of ambient sounds that are then passed to your ears, and arrange it for voice calls to help you hear your personal voice correctly. This was a bit unnerving at first, but we quickly got used to it. We did note that in this use-case, the Galaxy Buds+ only let our personal voice in, while maintaining decent isolation from all the sounds.

As mentioned early in the day, the touch-and-hold gesture on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ can be customised through the app. You can have it control volume (which sets it up for both earbuds) or set specific functions for every single side such as for example controlling the ambient sound mode, utilizing your phone’s voice assistant, or quickly launching Spotify whilst the phone is locked. We quite liked the Spotify integration, as it quickly started playing music from the streaming service without any dependence on additional input.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ performance

Although the design, specifications, and most features see only small changes, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ has been improved notably when it comes to performance. The new dual dynamic driver system makes for better sound quality, while the triple-microphone system improves performance on voice calls. While performance was most readily useful when combined with a Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy Buds+ also sounded good on non-Samsung devices – a huge improvement on the original Galaxy Buds.

We used the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with a Samsung Galaxy S9 (Review) for much of the review to work with the Scalable Bluetooth codec. However, we also tested it with a OnePlus 7T Pro (Review) and an iPad mini (2019) to observe how flexible these earphones could be.

As expected, sound quality was most readily useful when the Galaxy Buds+ was paired with the Samsung smartphone. The Scalable Bluetooth codec is on par with aptX and LDAC in our opinion, held right back only by the fact that it’s only on Samsung devices. Whether we were playing high-resolution sound files or streaming music with Spotify or YouTube Music, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ sounded exemplary.

Listening to a high-resolution version of Gotye’s State Of The Art, the sound was detailed, with a luxurious soundstage and precise imaging. Elements across the frequency range sounded great, with the bass in particular sounding as tight and crisp without imposing on other track. The heavily auto-tuned vocals in the track were distinctly separated where necessary, with a purposeful sense of direction for them.

Moving to Spotify, we listened to People Always Talk About The Weather by Yonderboi. Interestingly, the level of detail on offer with the Galaxy Buds+ helped us find a small aspect in the track we hadn’t noticed before, and some of the background weather elements – thunder effects signifying a coming storm – were distinct and sharp. The highs were as clean as the lows and mids, and we also liked how the equaliser in the app could modify the sound signature effectively on the fly.

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Buds also sounded great when using the Scalable codec, but performance with non-Samsung devices wasn’t quite up to the mark. The Galaxy Buds+ don’t support the aptX or LDAC Bluetooth codecs, but do make up for this with better driver design and tuning. We found sound quality with non-Samsung devices to be a lot better than before because of this, and not quite as good while using the AAC codec as with Scalable.

You obtain a total of 22 hours of continual use per charge cycle

Listening to How Do You Sleep by Sam Smith, we heard exactly the same level of capability when it came to handling frequencies throughout the listening range, that is to say the bass was tight, vocals were crisp, and highs were clean. The amount of detail was not quite as impressive while using the AAC codec, and this may be the only department where we felt pairing the earphones with a Samsung smartphone made a noticeable big difference. Support for the aptX Bluetooth codec would likely have made a positive change here, but we weren’t the slightest bit disappointed with the grade of the sound from the Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

We found the Galaxy Buds to be good for voice calls whenever we reviewed it last year, and Samsung has kept things in shape with the Galaxy Buds+ aswell. There’s now an additional microphone on each earbud which can be said to improve performance on calls along with the ambient mode. We found performance on calls to be exemplary, with clear sound with no complaints of poor voice transmission on the reverse side. The ambient mode also works needlessly to say, but did not sound as natural and life-like as on the more expensive Apple AirPods Pro.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are the most readily useful ever true wireless earphones to come from the Korean brand. Apart from top-notch performance when paired with a Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy Buds+ gain some much-needed competence even if used with a non-Samsung smartphone or tablet, making this an infinitely more flexible and capable product than its predecessor.

If you have a budget of around Rs. 15,000, there isn’t any better couple of true wireless earphones you can purchase right now. It’s well worth the Rs. 11,990 price, and it’s a total no-brainer to pay out Rs. 1,999/ Rs. 2,999 extra to choose it up if you’re already planning to buy one of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones.

However, as the Galaxy Buds+ offers a lot for the cost, the lack of stand-out features such as for example active noise cancellation hold it right back, and this isn’t the best couple of true wireless earphones you could buy at this time with an even more generous budget.

Price: Rs. 11,990

Pros

Comfortable design and fit

Good sound irrespective of source device

Detailed, rich sound with the Scalable Bluetooth codec

Excellent battery life on the earbuds; wireless charging

Great for voice calls

Good app, Spotify integration

Cons

No aptX support

Ambient mode sounds artificial

Ratings (out of 5)

Design/ comfort: 4

Audio quality: 4

Battery life: 4.5

Value for the money: 4

Overall: 4

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.