Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Wireless Earbuds w/Active Noise Cancelling, Mystic Bronze (US Version with Warranty)



Price: $169.99

(as of Aug 14,2020 12:19:04 UTC – Details)



Upgrade your sound and style with Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music

than ever before. When you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important task, initiate Active Noise Cancellation* with a touch. Buds Live are easy on the

eyes, light on the ears and have long-lasting battery life**. *Features including Active Noise Canceling are enabled through a Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearable

app on Android, available through Google Play Store, and the Galaxy Buds app on iOS devices, available through the App Store. **Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions such as function settings, playback file type, and Bluetooth signal strength.

Made for your ears. Galaxy Buds Live sit softly inside the ear, giving you a fit for all-day comfort with less fatigue.

Active Noise Cancellation. The first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for open type on Galaxy’s true wireless buds keeps the noise out, but lets the world in. It reduces background noises without missing what’s important, like voices and announcements, so you hear more of what you want to hear