Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earphones images reveal colors, charging case design

Back in April, we got our first look at Samsung’s bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live TWS earphones now a fresh pair of renders have now been shared by Evan Blass, showing the earphones in Mystic Bronze color.

You can easily see that the Buds Live earphones have a glossy finish and there are two microphones externally along with a grille. The within the Buds Live isn’t shown in the images but going by previous leaks the earphones won’t have silicon recommendations which could affect sound isolation.

Another picture shows the Buds Live in three colors with the charging case. The lid of the case appears to have a rubber strip and you can also see the two LED charging indicators – one inside between the slots for both buds, and the other externally on leading.

The Galaxy Buds Live are rumored to be announced later this month with a cost tag below $150. The Galaxy Watch3 is also anticipated to tag along, but if that doesn’t happen, then you can are expecting both devices to go official on August 5 at the Galaxy Note20 series Unpacked event.