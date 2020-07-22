Samsung Galaxy Buds Live support pages go live ahead of official unveiling

Samsung is holding an Unpacked event on August 5 where it’s expected to unveil the Galaxy Note20 lineup, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets. Alongside these, the Korean tech giant might also unveil the Galaxy Buds Live TWS earphones.

Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the August 5 unveiling of Galaxy Buds Live yet, but support pages for these TWS earphones have gone live on Samsung’s official regional sites for India, Russia, Germany and the UK, suggesting an imminent launch.













Galaxy Buds Live support pages on Samsung’s Indian, Russian, German and British sites

Previously leaked images of the Galaxy Buds Live revealed Samsung took a different design approach with these TWS earphones since they have a bean-shaped design which is different from previous Galaxy Buds’.



Galaxy Buds Live

The Buds Live will have at least three color options and will come with a matching charging case having two LED charging indicators – one on the inside between the slots for the two buds, and the other on the outside. You can check out the image below to get a better idea of the Buds Live’s design.

Via