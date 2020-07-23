Samsung Galaxy Buds Live support pages are now live

We are waiting for the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live to launch on the next Galaxy Unpacked event that’s going to take place on August 5. However, we may also see these new wireless earbuds before the event, just like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 G that got recently announced. Whatever the case, Samsung is getting ready to launch these earbuds, and it already has a live support page available for them.

Support pages for the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are up in several Samsung websites. We see these support pages available in India, Russia, Germany, and the United Kingdom, meaning that they may soon be announced. These new Galaxy Buds Live are supposed to arrive with at least three different color options and a new bean-like design. Now, we only have to wait and see if they share the spotlight with the Galaxy Note 20 series or if they launch on their own.

