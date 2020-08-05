Samsung Galaxy Buds Live hands-on review

After months of speculation that the Galaxy Buds+ will be Samsung’s first entry into the world of truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, it became clear that Samsung is working on a completely different product to fill that spot.

Meet the Galaxy Buds Live – truly wireless earbuds with an innovative design and ANC.

Unboxing, design

They come in a simple retail box with a single USB-A to USB-C charging cable, silicone wingtips and the case with the buds themselves.

The charging case itself is very small – smaller even than the AirPods 2 case. It still holds 500mAh worth of charge in addition to the 60mAh in the Buds Live and it can be charged both through USB-C and wirelessly. The two buds fit magnetically inside and won’t fall off accidentally.







The Galaxy Buds Air come in a tiny case

Samsung completely rethought the earbud concept with the Galaxy Buds Live. Some designs bulge outward, others stretch downward, but the Galaxy Buds Live seem to hang on the ear itself. The radical new design required a total horizontal rearrangement of the components. On the inside we see the 12mm speaker and bass duct on the bottom, an IR sensor and the twin pins for charging.

On the outside there are three microphones that Samsung uses alongside what it calls a voice pickup unit to…