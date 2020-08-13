Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are easily repairable, iFixit teardown finds

The team over at iFixit did everyone a solid and put out an easy to follow guide on how to open up the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, should you ever want to replace the batteries inside the buds.

And with a repairability score of 8 out of 10, replacing the standard batteries is easy enough if you have the tools, the patience and follow the guide, seen below.

Some key takeaways – the battery inside each Galaxy Bud Live is a rechargeable Varta CP1254 A3 with 0.2Wh of juice per charge. It’s a standard battery, which you can find online, albeit not as easily as before. The battery inside the case itself is a 1.81Wh – bigger than the Galaxy Buds+ case battery.

Here’s the entire video.