Samsung Galaxy Buds+ latest update brings improved stability

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are well liked for their fantastic audio quality and terrific function set, however some adopters have actually experienced problems that the business is now attending to.

Owners of the wearables have actually reported that there is a software application update, striking the Buds+, bringing “improved system stability and reliability”.





Screenshots of the inbound update for the Samsung Galaxy Buds+

The update’s firmware variation is R175XXU0ATH7 and is simply 1.38 MB in size. The changelog does not state what has actually been performed in specific. A fast test of our system exposes the small connection problems that have actually been appearing in particular scenarios are now cleaned out.

The update can be discovered in the Galaxy Wearable app and some users may be triggered to install it through a huge orange suggestion. If it’s not there, you can attempt going to Earbuds software application update and clicking Download and Install.

