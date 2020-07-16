Samsung Galaxy Buds , Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds (Wireless charging Case included), Black – US Version with Warranty



Pair Samsung Galaxy Buds with your phone or tablet and go. Listen and chat during the day, then wirelessly recharge for 15 minutes to get up to 1. 7 more hours of play time. Tuned by AKG, Galaxy Buds deliver clear calls, your favorite podcasts and the music you love while keeping you aware of your surroundings when walking, working or working out. water proof IPX2 (Splash resistant).Battery Capacity (Earbud) 58mAh.Battery Capacity (Case) 252mAh. Compatible Specification of Smartphone: Android 5.0 ↑ , 1.5GB ↑. Wireless Range: BT 5.0, Bixby Connection: Yes,Talk Time: 5H Earbud ; 6H Cradle,Play Time:6H Earbud ; 7H Cradle,Sensors: Accelerometer, IR, Hall, Touch

Power up to power on Get up to six hours of battery life with an additional seven hours from the case that doubles as a wireless charger

Premium sound Tuned by AKG, an optimized driver offers substantial bass, while a volume driver gives you a wider range of sound

Just what you want to hear Control how much surrounding noise you want with Ambient Aware. Quick Ambient Mode lets you hear traffic, flight announcements and coworkers calling out to you

Sounds good. Feels good. Galaxy Buds come in three adjustable ear tip and wingtip sizes right from the box

Resists water With splash resistant technology, your Galaxy Buds handle splashes, sweat and spills

The Galaxy Buds pairs with both Android and iOS compatible devices via Bluetooth connection. Use with a smartphone and tablet running Android 5. 0 or higher & RAM 1. 5GB above. Automatic sync and Ambient Aware Mode only available for Android; iOS users can use Voice Command/Siri

US Version: Comes with Quick Start Guide, and 1 Year Product (information on the retail package).Android 7.1.1 or higher required.Battery Capacity (Earbud):58mAh