Samsung Galaxy Buds and Buds+ get home screen widgets with new updates

Samsung has launched new updates for the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ which deliver homescreen widgets for each TWS earphones.

There are two sorts of widgets – one which exhibits the battery degree of the buds and the charging case, and the opposite that permits you to activate the Ambient Sound and lock the touchpad.

You can set the widgets’ background colours to white or black and there’s additionally an possibility to regulate the transparency of the widgets to your liking. Moreover, you may also set the widget’s theme to routinely match with the system theme, that means in case you change to Dark Mode in your smartphone, the widget’s background will routinely change.

You can obtain the Galaxy Buds and Buds+ plugins from the Google Play Store to get the home screen widgets. But do notice that the replace is not accessible for all of the customers proper now and it is going to be some time earlier than it reaches all of the units.

Source 1, Source 2 | Via