Samsung Galaxy Book S announced with Intel Lakefield chipset and LTE connectivity

Back in August final 12 months Samsung launched its Galaxy Book S which was a Windows laptop computer working on the Snapdragon 8cx chipset. Now, we get an Intel-powered model that depends on the power-efficient Lakefield SoC and Intel UHD graphics in the identical fan-less ultrabook design.

Upfront is a 13.3″ Full HD touchscreen LCD with a 1MP digicam within the high bezel. The system weighs in at 950 grams and measures simply 11.8mm at its thickest level. It additionally boasts a quad stereo speaker setup tuned by AKG and a built-in fingerprint scanner.

The Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield chipset is paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256/512GB eUFS storage. In phrases of I/O you get 2 USB-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo and a microSD card reader. The battery is available in at 42Wh and is rated at 17 hours of video playback











Galaxy Book S profile

The Galaxy Book S additionally comes with Wi-Fi 6 and LTE connectivity and may be had with Windows 10 Home or Pro. It shall be out there in gold and grey colours with a beginning value of £999. Shipments are scheduled to start on June 12 within the UK. Global availability was not detailed.

