Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) Laptop With Intel Lakefield Chip, 8GB of RAM Launched

Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) laptop computer has been formally unveiled by the South Korean tech large on Friday. The laptop computer is obtainable in two color choices and it is going to be out there within the UK in June. The new Samsung laptop computer is light-weight and options an ultra-slim design. It comes with a 13.3-inch show and is a revamped model Samsung Galaxy Book S that was launched final 12 months. Samsung claims that the laptop computer’s fan-less design permits the Galaxy Book S (2020) to be slimmer than conventional laptops and helps it to run noiselessly even throughout sustained and intense durations of work.

Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) worth, availability

Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 84,000) and it is going to be supplied in Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray color choices. The Galaxy Book S (2020) will likely be out there within the UK in June, nevertheless, the precise date isn’t clarified. It may also arrive in different markets however no particulars can be found at this level.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Book S with a 13.3-inch show and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor was lauched in August 2019. The ultra-thin and light-weight laptop computer got here with a price ticket of $999 (roughly, Rs. 75,500).

Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) specs

The Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) packs a 13.3-inch full-HD show with a touchscreen panel. The laptop computer makes use of Intel’s ‘Lakefield’ chip with hybrid expertise. The laptop computer additional contains 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and as much as 512GB eUFS storage that’s expandable by way of microSD card (as much as 512GB).

For video calling, there is a 1-megapixel digital camera and the Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) runs Windows 10 working system. Additionally, the Galaxy Book S (2020) packs a 42Wh battery that’s mentioned to ship as much as 17 hours of video playback time. Connectivity choices embrace Wi-Fi 6, two USB Type-C ports, multi-media card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Galaxy Book S (2020) additionally comes with a fingerprint sensor, ambient mild sensor and backlit keyboard. The system options AKG-tuned quad stereo audio system and likewise comes with Dolby Atmos assist.

Lastly, Galaxy Book S (2020) measures 305.2×203.2×6.2mm and weighs 950 grams.