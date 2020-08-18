Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3” Laptop| QLED Display and Intel Core i7 Processor | 8GB Memory | 512GB SSD| Long Battery Life and Bluetooth-Enabled S Pen | (NP930QCG-K01US), Blue



Price: $1,349.99 - $1,199.99

(as of Aug 18,2020 13:25:19 UTC – Details)



Take the magic of QLED and move to the world of computing with the revolutionary Samsung Galaxy Book Flex. Experience virtually 100% Color Volume1 which stays vibrant even in direct sunlight. The ultra-slim design and Royal Blue aluminum finish seamlessly converts from laptop to tablet in seconds and its backlit keyboard is perfect for late-night projects. Enjoy minimal lag and 512GB of storage thanks to the formidable 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor. The fast-charging battery lasts up to 20 hours2 and its Wireless PowerShare function lets you charge your wireless-compatible devices right on its surface3. Make your screen a canvas as you sketch ideas with precision, and use intuitive gestures with the Bluetooth-enabled S Pen. Download content in seconds and 3×4 faster with the sixth generation of Wi-Fi. Built-in and ready to go, Windows 10 Home OS has all the power and familiar programs you know and love. Have access to two Thunderbolt 3 ports and one USB-C port. Additional features like the AKG stereo speakers and Windows Hello security top off this laptop computer. 1DCI-P3 99.6%, sRGB 99.9% 2Battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. 3Compatible with Qi wireless charging supported devices. 4802.11ax 2×2 160 MHz enables 2402 Mbps maximum theoretical data rates, ~3X (2.8X) faster than standard 802.11ac 2×2 80 MHz (867 Mbps) as documented in IEEE 802.11 wireless standard specifications and require the use of similarly configured 802.11ax wireless network routers.

QLED DISPLAY – Stream and browse on a gorgeous QLED touchscreen which touts virtually 100% color volume and stays vibrant even in direct sunlight

SLIM 360 DESIGN – Seamlessly convert your ultra-slim, Royal Blue aluminum device from laptop to tablet in seconds

POWERHOUSE PROCESSOR – Enjoy minimal lag, near-instantaneous startup, and 512GB of storage with the formidable 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor

LONG-LASTING BATTERY – Work and stream to your heart’s content thanks to the fast-charging battery that lasts up to 20 hours, made complete with Wireless PowerShare’s ability to charge your other wireless devices right on the trackpad

BLUETOOTH PEN – Make your screen a canvas as you take notes, sketch, or use intuitive gestures to start slideshows or adjust volume all with the Bluetooth-enabled S Pen

WI-FI 6 – Download content in seconds with network speeds up to 3x faster than previous generation Wi-Fi

WINDOWS 10 HOME OS – Built-in and ready to go, Windows’ most powerful operating system features all the familiar programs you know and love