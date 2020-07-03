Samsung Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever programs reach India

Samsung has just announced two new programs because of its customers in India, supposed to make its smartphones more desirable to the masses.

Galaxy Assured is a fully guaranteed buyback scheme. If you participate and own a Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S10 Lite (512GB), or Note10 Lite, then you definitely will be assured (get it? that’s where the name comes from) to obtain up to 70% of the first price for devices which are less than 3 months old, 60% for those significantly less than six months old, 50% for anyone less than nine months old, and 40% if your handset did not have its one year birthday yet.

The Galaxy Forever scheme needs you to avail the EMI facility with IDFC Bank, and from then on you’ll pay only 60% of the price of a fresh Samsung Galaxy S20 phone upon purchase, with the 40% balance due at the conclusion of your first year owning it. Alternatively, you can elect to return these devices after the year has passed, in which case you do not have to pay the residual 40% of the price.

These programs will be shared at Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading shops, and at Samsung.com’s Indian site.

Source