Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G UW is headed to Verizon

Verizon is preparing to add one other mid-range Samsung smartphone to its 5G roster, full with assist for its ultrafast mmWave community in fact. This can be a reinterpreted Galaxy A71, besides, not like the already introduced A71 5G, Big Red’s mannequin can be powered by a special chipset and have a special title.

It’s going to be known as Galaxy A71s 5G UW, to match with what appears to be Verizon’s newfound naming scheme (learn: tacking “5G UW” to the top of system monikers left and proper, the place “UW” stands for “UltraWideband” aka mmWave).

The Galaxy A71s 5G UW could very nicely appear to be an A71 5G or A71, however inside we’ll get the Snapdragon 765 chipset, and never an Exynos. At least that is what’s been rumored. If this pans out, it will be the primary Snapdragon 765 handset to assist mmWave 5G.

The title itself has been revealed by way of some latest regulatory filings, in order that’s set in stone. Whether or not the remainder of the specs will align with the worldwide A71 5G mannequin stays to be seen. Samsung and Verizon could have some slight updates prepared, to make this model worthy of the “s” suffix.

