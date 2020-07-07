Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW unveiled for Verizon with mmWave support

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW for Verizon is official and you can pre-order it today at a promo price of $15 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited plan. This calculates to $360 while its regular retail price is $650. This means that following the promo period is over, the handset will go up to $27.09 a month, making the whole $650.

Starting on July 16 you’ll be able to pick up the telephone from any Verizon location. The carrier dubbed this “the most affordable 5G Ultra Wideband smartphone”, incidentally. You could possibly get up to $250 in credit towards the newest phone by trading within an old handset (and you’ll need to subscribe for a Premium Unlimited plan).

UW stands for Ultra Wideband, that is what the carrier calls its mmWave network. Currently, there’s coverage in 35 cities – for additional information, check out the coverage map. mmWave can hit speeds over 1 gigabit per second, but is limited to only the densest towns as the signal can’t travel very far.







Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW for Verizon

To that end, the Galaxy A71 5G UW will also be in a position to connect to Verizon’s low-band 5G network – this won’t be considerably faster than current 4G networks, but has significantly wider coverage than mmWave (the carrier is aiming for nation-wide coverage). The low-band 5G network will be activated later in 2010.

There’s not much more to say – there’s no official confirmation that the telephone switched to the Snapdragon 765G, however it most likely did as the Exynos 980 found in the regular Galaxy A71 5G does not support mmWave.

The memory capacity is 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, plus around 1 TB more by means of a microSD card. For comparison, the vanilla A71 5G starts at 6/128 GB and it has an MSRP of $600 (but you are able to grab one from Samsung.com for $430 right now).

The rest is unchanged, including 6.7” Super AMOLED screen, the 4,500 mAh battery with 25 W charging and the cameras. There’s four of them on the back, starting with the 64 MP main cam, 12 MP ultra wide one, a 5 MP macro camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera on the front includes a 32 MP sensor.

Source