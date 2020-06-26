Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G spotted in multiple listings

Back in May, we discovered a listing for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G UW – a Verizon exclusive which as the name suggests will support mmWave 5G. That phone was spotted with the SM-A716V model number and now a tool bearing the SM-A516V tag, believed to be the A51s 5G was spotted on Geekbench as well as the Wi-Fi Alliance and NFC Forum.
Galaxy A51s 5G Geekbench listing
The phones Geekbench listing shows it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 6GB RAM. It cranked out 622 points in the single-core make sure 1,928 in the multi-core department and was running on Android 10. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing also confirms the Android version and shows us the phone will support dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. The NFC Forum listing naturally confirms the presence of NFC connectivity and nothing more.
Galaxy A51s 5G Wi-Fi Alliance and NFC Forum certifications
Given that the A51s 5G is an s upgrade, it’s going to likely share most of the core specs and design with the A51 5G. As usual, well be on the lookout for what changes Samsung has up its sleeves.