Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G spotted in multiple listings

Back in May, we discovered a listing for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G UW – a Verizon exclusive which as the name suggests will support mmWave 5G. That phone was spotted with the SM-A716V model number and now a tool bearing the SM-A516V tag, believed to be the A51s 5G was spotted on Geekbench as well as the Wi-Fi Alliance and NFC Forum.







Galaxy A51s 5G Geekbench listing

The phones Geekbench listing shows it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 6GB RAM. It cranked out 622 points in the single-core make sure 1,928 in the multi-core department and was running on Android 10. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing also confirms the Android version and shows us the phone will support dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. The NFC Forum listing naturally confirms the presence of NFC connectivity and nothing more.









Galaxy A51s 5G Wi-Fi Alliance and NFC Forum certifications

Given that the A51s 5G is an s upgrade, it’s going to likely share most of the core specs and design with the A51 5G. As usual, well be on the lookout for what changes Samsung has up its sleeves.

Sources 1  2 | Via