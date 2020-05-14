Samsung Galaxy A51 Was World Best-Selling Android Phone in Q1 2020: Strategy Analytics

Samsung Galaxy A51 (4G) was the world’s highest-selling Android smartphone in the primary quarter of the calendar 12 months 2020, analysis agency Strategy Analytics claims. Samsung is alleged to have shipped greater than 60 lakh items of the smartphone globally. Redmi eight got here second among the many prime promoting Android telephones. The prime six smartphones in the record embody 4 gadgets from Samsung and two from Xiaomi.

According to the report, Samsung Galaxy A51 (4G) captured 2.three % share of the general smartphone market. Redmi eight was the second best-selling Android smartphone, accounting for 1.9 % of the market share. On the third place was Samsung once more with its Galaxy S20+ telephone with 1.7 % share. On fourth and fifth positions had been Samsung Galaxy A10s and Redmi Note eight with 1.6 % market share every.

The report says that cell phone clients have gotten extra price-sensitive and in the post-coronavirus period, they are going to be searching for such Android smartphones that present worth for cash and that “Android is entering a post-premium era”.

“As cell operators have decreased subsidies in latest years, and lots of international locations are actually tumbling into post-virus recession, smartphone shoppers globally have gotten more and more price-sensitive and they’re searching for out new Android fashions that ship the most important bang for his or her buck, stated Juha Winter, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics in an announcement.

Samsung Galaxy A51 is out there in India at Rs. 25,250 for its lone 6GB + 128GB onboard storage variant. It comes in three color choices, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White. Galaxy A51 packs a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) show. The telephone runs One UI 2.zero on prime of Android 10 and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC.